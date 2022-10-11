FIFA Under Womens World Cup: Dream come true for La Liga Football Schools student Kajol Dsouza

Bengaluru, October 11: As India made its debut at the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, it was a dream come true for Kajol Hubert Dsouza -- and a proud moment for La Liga Football Schools India (LLFS) -- a joint project by La Liga and India On Track -- with its student being part of the national team.

The 16-year, who has been regularly training at the LLFS Centre in Pune since 2018 was selected for the national team coached by Sweden's Thomas Dennerby.

At the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, India are pitted in Group A which also includes Brazil, the USA and Morocco.

The Indian squad will open its campaign against USA on Tuesday (October 11) then play Morocco on October 14 and Brazil on 17t.

The FIFA Under 17 Women's World Cup is being held at three venues -- Bhubaneswar, Margao and Navi Mumbai from October 11-30.

The Blue Tigress will play all their matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.