FIFA WC 2022: Most interesting World Cup in decades! Netizens react after Japan stun Germany

Doha, Nov. 23: Just into the fourth day of the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup, and we have already witnessed two massive upsets. Is the 2022 edition of the showpiece event going to turn out to be a world cup of upsets?

Just a day after favourites Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia, it was four-time champions Germany who were at the receiving end of another big upset. Japan pulled off a stunning come from behind win to hand the former champions a stunning 2-1 loss in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

Ilkay Gundogan put Germany ahead with a penalty on the 33rd minute. The former champions headed into the break with a 1-0 lead. On the 75th minute, Ritsu Doan levelled the scores as Japan looked to draw level. To hold the former champs would have been a incredible, but Takuma Asano's 83rd minute winner stunned the heavyweights. Two days, two major upsets! All predictions are being thrown out of the window as the Asian teams are pulling off stunning wins.

While several fans were left heartbroken, Japan fans celebrated the team's magnanimous win. Many fans even went to the extent of comparing the Japanese players to famous anime characters as the country celebrated the occasion!

