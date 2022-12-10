FIFA WC: US journalist Grant Wahl, who was denied entry in stadium for sporting rainbow t-shirt, dies in Qatar

Doha, Dec 10: The American football journalist, Grant Wahl - who came to the limelight for his opposition to hosting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar - has died while covering a match in Doha.

Wahl (48) made international headlines last month when he was denied entry into the stadium for United States' first match in Qatar because he was wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBT community. Qatar - which is an Islamic nation - has deemed homosexuality illegal and unethical.

He reportedly collapsed in the press box while covering the round of 16 match between Argentina and Netherlands at Lusail Stadium on Friday (December 10). Paramedics performed CPR at the scene before taking him away on a stretcher.

Family cries foul

The journalist's brother Eric Wahl, who is gay, said he suspects foul play.

"I'm the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup," he said in a video posted to Instagram shortly after his brother's death.

"My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help."

Grant's wife in shock

Wahl's wife, Celine Grounder, who is a renowned infectious disease expert, tweeted: "I'm in complete shock."

Earlier this week, Wahl said on several platforms that he was feeling ill.

"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," he wrote in a Substack newsletter earlier in the week.

"What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didn't have COVID (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis."

"They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I'm already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno".