FIFA Womens U17 World Cup: Tanzania, Colombia, Japan and Mexico win

Margao/Navi Mumbai, Oct 15: Tanzania recorded a 2-1 victory over France in a Group D match of the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup here on Saturday to keep their prospects of advancing beyond the group stage alive.

In the day's first Group C match played simultaneously, Colombia got the better of China 2-0 to make the next stage of the age-group showpiece.

Japan blanked Canada 4-0 in their Group D game with goals from Mao Kubota (9th minute), Uno Shiragaki (37), Momoko Tanikawa (52) and Mio Takaoka (90-2).

In the Group C contest between Mexico and Spain, the former emerged 2-1 winners after Maribel Flores (47) and Montserrat Saldivar (85) found the back of the net. Judit Pujols (74) scored for Spain.

Diana Mnally (17h minute) and Christer Bahera (60) scored for the winners, while Lucie Calba (77) reduced the margin for France after concerting from the spot. Bahera's goal also came off a penalty at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Linda Caicedo struck a brace as Colombia beat China 2-0 in the second round Group C game at the D Y Patil Stadium. Colombia opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Caicedo latched on to a cross in the Chinese box.

Caicedo doubled the lead in the 23rd minute when she slotted in the ball after a pass from Orianna Quintero. It was a good result for Tanzania who went down 4-0 in their first match against Japan at the same venue.

France were held to a 1-1 draw by Canada in their opening match of the tournament.