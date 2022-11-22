FIFA World Cup 2022: 32 teams and their best achievements in WC

As the World Cup 2022 is underway, we take a look at the 32 nations in the tournament and their best performances in the previous editions. Brazil is the only country who have participated in all the World Cups.

32 Teams and their best World Cup achievements:

Group A

Qatar: Host nation Qatar is playing the first World Cup.

Ecuador: Ecuador's best finish was qualifying for the Round of 16 in the 2006 World Cup. This is their 4th participation in the tournament.

Netherlands: Netherlands has been Runners Up thrice in the World Cup. They played the final in 1982, 1986 and 2010 but ended up as the losing team in the final in all three occasions.

Senegal: Senegal was the quarterfinalist in 2002. This is their 3rd participation.

Group B

England: England was the winner of the World Cup in 1966. The English team is one of the favourites going into this one.

Wales: Wales is at the grandest stage of football after a gap of 64 years. Their only appearance was back in 1958 when they reached the quarterfinals.

Iran: Iran, an Asian powerhouse, has been underwhelming in World Cups. This is their 6th appearance and they have never made it past the group stage.

Advertisement

USA: USA is making their 11th appearance in the World Cup. Their best performance was coming 3rd in the very first World Cup in 1930.

Group C

Mexico: Mexico is the finest CONCACAF nation, with their 17th appearance this term. They reached the quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986. They have qualified for the Round of 16 for 7 times in a row since 1994 but have lost all those matches.

Argentina: Argentina's best came in the Diego Maradona era. They have lifted the cup twice in 1978 and 1986.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia qualified for the Round of 16 in 1994.

Poland: Poland came third twice in the World Cup. They were the losing semi-finalists in 1974 and 1982.

Group D:

Australia: Australia's best was qualifying for the Round of 16 in 2006.

France: Defending champions France has won the silverware twice. They first won it in 1998 and then again four years ago in Russia.

Denmark: Denmark's best moment was reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.

Tunisia: They have never made it past the first round in their previous 5 appearances.

Group E

Costa Rica: Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals in 2014 and only lost to the Netherlands in penalties.

Germany: Germany has won the cup 4 times. Their most recent win was in 2014. Their other three titles came in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

Spain: Spain was crowned as World Champions in 2010 in South Africa.

Japan: Japan reached the Round of 16 stage in 2002 when it was held in Japan and South Korea.

Group F

Belgium: Belgium is on their 14th appearance this term. They came 3rd four years ago in Russia.

Croatia: Croatia's best performance was becoming Runners-up in Russia in 2018.

Canada: Canada is on their 2nd appearance and their previous one ended in the group stage.

Morocco: Morocco's best performance was 2nd Round in 1986.

Group G

Brazil: Brazil is making their 22nd appearance in the World Cup, the most by any country. They are also the most successful team with 5 World Cup wins - 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Serbia: Serbia finished 4th in 1930 and 1962.

Switzerland: Switzerland reached the quarterfinals in 1934, 1938 and 1954.

Cameroon: Cameroon was the first African country to reach the knockout round of the World Cup when they reached the quarterfinals in 1990.

Group H

Uruguay: Uruguay won the World Cup twice - in 1930 and 1938.

Ghana: Ghana's best performance came in 2010 when they reached the quarterfinals.

Portugal: Portugal's best moment in WC was coming 3rd in 1966.

South Korea: South Korea finished 4th in 2002 when the World Cup took place on their home soil.