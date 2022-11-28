FIFA World Cup 2022: Andre Onana sent home for disciplinary reasons

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has been sent back to his country from Qatar due to disciplinary reasons. The custodian played in Cameroon's first game but was left out of their entire squad in the second match against Serbia on Monday, which they drew 3-3. And following that, the player has decided to leave the Cameroon squad.

The player is said to have been at odds with the Cameroon boss Rigobert Song. It is reported that the reason for the fallout is Onana's ball-playing style which the manager wanted to change and asked him to change to a more traditional role, to which the player disagreed.

It has been said Onana has already left the squad and will be heading home soon as he doesn't want to be a part of the team anymore after being left out. Helena Condis Edo also added that Cameroon Football Federation president and legendary striker Samuel Eto'o tried to mediate peace talks but that ended in vain as he was unable to repair the relationship between the player and his manager.