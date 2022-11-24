FIFA World Cup 2022: Any team can win the World Cup, says Manchester United star

Manchester United Facundo Pellistri says this World Cup can be lifted by any team. The Uruguayan is currently with his national team in Qatar and says that team are so closed in terms of talent and that will make this World Cup unpredictable.

Pellistri, 20, was included in the final squad for Uruguay earlier this month and the young midfielder will be hoping to make a mark in the tournament. His country Uruguay are in Group H and will be playing South Korea in their opening group match on Thursday.

And ahead of the match, the young midfielder gave his opinion on the World Cup.

"There are loads of teams, but I think that at a World Cup, any team can win," he said in an exclusive interview with Manchester United's club media.

"Of course, there are [the] strongest [teams], for example, France, England, Brazil, Argentina... Uruguay! They are [all] big teams. And, of course, we also have Portugal in the [group-stage]. I think each national team is very strong and has their power, their qualities and it's going to be a very nice World Cup to watch," he added.

Pellistri has been mostly a novice in his international career so far, having made just 7 appearances in his national colours. The talented player will be hoping to garner a lot of experience from the senior pros in this tournament. He will also be potentially facing his United teammates Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes when Uruguay square up against Portugal in the group stage.

Uruguay have a deep connection with World Cup as they were the first hosts and first winners of this tournament back in 1930. The Celeste have won the global tournament twice, in 1930 and 1938. And Pellistri says the history is important and the team will be fighting to make their nation proud.

"Today, the team has lots of good players and I think the Uruguay team is very prepared to fight for a place in the history of the World Cup again," he concluded.

