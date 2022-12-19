FIFA World Cup 2022: Enthusiastic Argentina female fan goes topless inside Lusail Stadium, could face arrest

Lusail, Dec 19: Lionel Messi stamped his authority as the Greatest of All Time footballers as he guided Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup glory in 36 years and ended the wait for his country.

No sooner than Argentina defeated defending champions 4-2 on penalties in an epic final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the supporters of Messi and the national side broke into celebrations.

Messi-led Argentina creates history

It was the third world cup title for Albicelestes and the first since 1986 when legendary Diego Maradona guided them to title triumph. With this win, Argentina also erased years of doubts and questions about whether a country known for having some of the world's greatest soccer players could really perform on the international stage. The Latin American nation won its first title in 1978 but lost the finals in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

The stadium was heavily crowded in support of the South American side and they completely outnumbered the supporters of the defending champions, France - which is relatively closer to the middle-eastern country.

During the celebration of the Argentine supporters in the stadium, television cameras also caught a female fan going topless in jubilation. The video of the blonde female Argentinian supporter went viral over social media.

Qatar - which became the first Islamic nation to host the showpiece event in the history of the game - had strictly prohibited the crowd from doing such actions. The local authorities had threatened severe penalties and actions if anyone is caught violating such laws.

The enthusiastic female fan has risked getting imposed with huge fines and might even be put behind bars if the authorities confirm her identity. Qatar follows a strict conservative law on the way women should dress in public. The nation didn't make it mandatory for non-Qatari women to wear the abaya - the long, black robe.

The authorities had, however, instructed the women should cover their midriff and shoulders, and skirts, dresses and trousers must cover the knees. Women travelling into the Arab nation are also banned from wearing any tight clothes or flashing any cleavage.

The fans on social media were quick to react to the women's actions inside the Lusail Stadium and claimed that she might get arrested.