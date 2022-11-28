FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina striker admits difficulty in Mexico win

Argentina kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday. Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored two second-half goals to keep them in the hunt as they prepare for their final group match against Poland.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni started with Lautaro Martinez and the striker had an underwhelming game against the Mexicans. And now he has admitted their team had to go through difficult moments in the match. Although Argentina prevailed in the end, the Inter Milan striker confirms they were under pressure and had to see out a frustrating period before taking the lead.

"I'm very happy because we needed to win, now we need to work calmly. These are uncomfortable matches because you get few chances and you have to work for the team," Martinez said after the win to ESPN Argentina.

Lionel Messi also was mostly a fringe figure in the match, before scoring out of nowhere to give Los Albicelestes the lead. The star player showed his trademark mentality to grind out a moment of magic out of nowhere and fired past Mexico custodian Guillermo Ochoa to score the 8th World Cup goal of his career, 2nd in this campaign.

And as Argentina take on Poland in the final match, Lautaro Martinez says it will be just like another final for them. Any slip-up in the match can have potential ramifications and the former Racing striker knows the importance to cross the next hurdle.

"Now it will be another final. We have got through the first and now we have another one. Leo (Messi) had a tough game, with no breaks, but he sorted it out in the end," he concluded.

Martinez has started both games for the South American side and is yet to score a goal in the tournament. The 25-year-old striker netted in the Saudi Arabia match but his goal was ruled out for offside. He came to the tournament with a rich vein of form, scoring 7 goals and having 3 assists for Inter so far. He has scored 21 goals in national colours in 42 caps.