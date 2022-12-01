FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Poland: Argentina top group with 2-0 win, Poland go through as well

Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez scored two second-half goals as Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in the World Cup Group C match.

Despite the loss, Poland go through to the knockouts on goal difference.

As it happened:

Argentina started the game with more control as the South American team had more possession and created decent chances without troubling the scoreline. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria came close for Los Albicelestes but they were unable to break the deadlock. Argentina got a penalty after a VAR check for a ridiculous foul on Lionel Messi by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Lionel Messi though failed to convert as Szczesny pulled up a brilliant save to deny him from the spot. Both teams went to the break with nothing to separate between them.

Argentina started in blistering fashion after the break and Alexis Mac Allister scored a fantastic goal to give them the lead. Kamil Glik had an immediate chance to restore parity but he failed to keep his header on target. Julian Alvarez then scored from a curler to double the lead for Argentina in the 67th minute. In the end, it ended as Argentina won the match 2-0.

Argentina vs Poland Lineup:

Argentina: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Allister; Messi; Di Maria, Alvarez

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zileniski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Aftermath:

Argentina will face Australia and Poland will play France in the knockouts.