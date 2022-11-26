FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium vs Morocco: Dream 11 Team, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, Nov. 26: Belgium will take a significant step toward securing first place in Group F when they face Morocco in their second World Cup game.

The Red Devils however will be looking for a substantial improvement from the last game.

Roberto Martinez's side were fortunate to defeat Canada 1-0 in their opening match of the competition. Canada were the better side while Alphonso Davies had a penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois. However, that could be a blip, and considering the talent and quality, they should produce a far better display against the African side.

Morocco on the other hand will look to cause an upset. The Atlas Lions held Croatia to a scoreless draw in their last game. They are the second favorite to win the game however Walid Regragui’s side has shown enough in that opener to suggest they are capable of getting anything from a game in this tournament.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Belgium vs Morocco:

Date: 27th November 2022

Time: 6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Belgium vs Morocco Key Players to Watch:

Belgium: Batshuayi might be struggling at the club level in recent years however he has been a fruitful player on the international stage of late. In the absence of Lukaku, he stepped up to get Belgium off to a winning start in the last game. With the Inter striker still recovering, the onus will once again be on him to deliver.

Morocco: Hakim Ziyech is likely to be the heart of the attack, supplying the deliveries for the team. Right-back Achraf Hakimi's form too will be a key factor.

Belgium vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction:

Although Belgium will start as the favorite, if they perform at the same level as they did against Canada, Morocco will have a good chance to get something out of the game.

Belgium vs Morocco Possible Line Ups:

Belgium Starting XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Leander Dendoncker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Michy Batshuayi.

Morocco Starting XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Roman Saiss, Attiat Allah; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

Belgium vs Morocco My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Yassine Bounou

Defenders - Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen, Achraf Hakimi

Midfielders - Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne (Captain), Eden Hazard, Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal

Strikers - Michy Batshuayi (Vice-Captain), Youssef En-Nesyri