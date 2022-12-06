FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil vs South Korea: Brazil dismantle Korea to win 4-1 and qualify for quarterfinals

It was a cakewalk for Brazil at the Stadium 974 as they crumbled South Korea 4-1 in the World Cup match on Monday night (early hours of Tuesday). It was a clinical Brazil side who were too hot to handle for the Taeguk Warriors.

Korea, although fought valiantly in this World Cup, had no answers to the Brazil test as they made a hapless surrender against the five-time World Champions.

As it happened:

Brazil manager Tite made a lot of changes to the team from the last match where they lost against Cameroon. Their talisman Neymar also came back to the squad after missing their last two games. And it paid dividends as La Selecao took an early lead. Raphinha's robust run ended up in a cross and from the left wing, Vinicius Jr came infield and finished expertly to break the deadlock within 8 minutes. It was an alarm to Korea that a long night was coming and it happened exactly like they feared.

Minutes after, Brazil had the opportunity to double their lead as a penalty was given. Neymar stepped up to take it and slotted it past simply to make it 2-0 for the Canaries. He made a stuttering run and then passed it into the net as the Korean keeper left rooted on his spot. It only got worse for Korea as Richarlison made it 3-0 in the 29th minute. This was his third goal of this World Cup and the Asian team was almost down and out of the tie. Brazil then went on to add a fourth goal in the 37th minute, and this time it was Lucas Paqueta who netted, as Vinicius Jr turned the provider.

The five-time champions wiped away the Korean team and had more than a foot to the quarterfinals when half time approached.