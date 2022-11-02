FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil WC Squad Guide: Team Preview, Full Fixtures, Predicted Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 2: With world-class talent in every position, Brazil will head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favourites.

They are the only nation to have participated in each competition since it started in 1930. They have also won the biggest trophy in football five times, making them the most successful country.

However, over the past 20 years, there have only been disappointments. The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups.

However, Tite's arrival in 2016 so far has signaled a very positive outcome and the Latin American side since then has been one of the most dominant teams in world football. Many now expect Brazil to make a statement this time around following the 2019 Copa America triumph and reaching the final of last year's continental edition.

Brazil has been drawn into Group E which consists of Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. Considering the potential competition, they should not have much trouble in clinching the top spot.

Group fixtures (all times GMT):

Thursday: 24 November: Brazil vs Serbia - 19:00

Monday: 28 November: Brazil vs Switzerland - 16:00

Friday: 2 December: Cameroon vs Brazil - 19:00

Playing XI:

The big challenge for Tite will be to find the right balance among the pool of talents. The Brazil squad will surely be built around their superstar Neymar. But at the other offensive third there has been enough ammunition for the Brazil coach.

Gabriel Jesus is likely to lead the line however Richarlison could make a strong case as a starter.

At the right-wing both Rapinha and Antony should compete for a spot. Although the left wing should be reserved for one of the best attackers currently, Vinicius Junior. Alisson should protect the goalline while Marquinhos and veteran Thiago Silva should be the preferred pair in the defence.

Eder Militao could play as right-back while Alex Telles could be given a chance at the left-back role. There are enough options in the midfield as well with Casemiro likely to be partnered with any of Fred or Paqueta.

Brazil Predicted Starting XI: Alisson, Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Telles, Casemiro, Fred, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus