FIFA World Cup 2022: Broadcasters List, TV Channel in India, Kick Off Times, Live Streaming Info of Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 (also known as Qatar 2022) will kick off with hosts Qatar locking horns with Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20.

The show-piece tournament that starts with group stages will see 32 teams divided into eight groups of 4 with each team facing the remaining three teams of their respective group in single round-robin matches.

While the group stage kicks off with a single fixture on November 20, the following day on November 21 will see three fixtures, and the schedule will see four fixtures in a single day, starting from November 22 to December 2. Group stage matches will be held across eight venues.

Then, once the group stages are completed, the winner and runner up of each group will progress to the round of 16, which is scheduled to be held from December 3 to December 6. The matches will take place across eight venues.

Later, the winners of each round of 16 match (8 teams) will reach the quarterfinal, scheduled to be held on December 9 and 10 with the matches taking place at 4 different venues.

The quarterfinals winners will then progress to semifinals which is scheduled to take place on December 13 and December 14. The semifinals will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail and Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

The losers of the semifinal will clash in the third-place play-off on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. Meanwhile, the winners of the last four clash will battle for the World Cup trophy on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

Here is all you need to know about the date, time and telecast information for FIFA World Cup 2022: