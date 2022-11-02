FIFA World Cup 2022: Broadcasters List, TV Channel in India, Kick Off Times, Live Streaming Info of Qatar 2022
The FIFA World Cup 2022 (also known as Qatar 2022) will kick off with hosts Qatar locking horns with Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20.
The show-piece tournament that starts with group stages will see 32 teams divided into eight groups of 4 with each team facing the remaining three teams of their respective group in single round-robin matches.
While the group stage kicks off with a single fixture on November 20, the following day on November 21 will see three fixtures, and the schedule will see four fixtures in a single day, starting from November 22 to December 2. Group stage matches will be held across eight venues.
Then, once the group stages are completed, the winner and runner up of each group will progress to the round of 16, which is scheduled to be held from December 3 to December 6. The matches will take place across eight venues.
Later, the winners of each round of 16 match (8 teams) will reach the quarterfinal, scheduled to be held on December 9 and 10 with the matches taking place at 4 different venues.
The quarterfinals winners will then progress to semifinals which is scheduled to take place on December 13 and December 14. The semifinals will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail and Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
The losers of the semifinal will clash in the third-place play-off on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. Meanwhile, the winners of the last four clash will battle for the World Cup trophy on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.
Here is all you need to know about the date, time and telecast information for FIFA World Cup 2022:
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GROUP D
|Qatar
|England
|Argentina
|France
|Ecuador
|Iran
|Saudi Arabia
|Australia
|Senegal
|USA
|Mexico
|Denmark
|Netherlands
|Wales
|Poland
|Tunisia
|GROUP E
|GROUP F
|GROUP G
|GROUP H
|Spain
|Belgium
|Brazil
|Portugal
|Costa Rica
|Canada
|Serbia
|Ghana
|Germany
|Morocco
|Switzerland
|Uruguay
|Japan
|Croatia
|Cameroon
|South Korea
When does FIFA World Cup 2022 start and end?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 starts on November 20 with the group stages and ends with the final on December 18.
What time (IST) do the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches kick off?
There are a few kick off times for the group stage matches. The early kick off is at 3:30 PM IST followed by 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 9:30 PM IST and finally 12:30 AM IST (the next day).
In the knock out stages, the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches will kick off at 8:30 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST.
The semifinals will kick off at 10:30 PM IST, while the third-place play-off and final will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.
|Country or Territory
|Broadcaster(s)
|Argentina
|TVP, TyC Sports
|Australia
|SBS
|Austria
|ORF, ServusTV
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|Belgium
|RTBF, VRT
|Brazil
|TV Globo
|Cameroon
|CRTV
|Canada
|Bell Media
|Caribbean
|SportsMax
|Central Asia
|Saran Media
|China
|CCTV, Migu
|Costa Rica
|Teletica
|Croatia
|HRT
|Denmark
|DR, TV 2
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|Europe
|EBU
|France
|TF1, beIN Sports
|Ghana
|GBC
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Iceland
|RÚV
|Indian subcontinent
|Viacom18
|Indonesia
|Emtek
|Ireland
|RTE
|Italy
|RAI
|Japan
|Abema, Fuji TV, NHK, TV Asahi
|Malaysia
|Astro, RTM
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
|beIN Sports
|Mexico
|Sky, Televisa, TV Azteca
|Myanmar
|Sky Net
|Namibia
|NBC
|Nepal
|Media Hub
|Netherlands
|NOS
|New Zealand
|Sky
|Pakistan
|ARY Digital Network
|Poland
|TVP
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, Sport TV, TVI
|Senegal
|RTS
|Serbia
|RTS
|Singapore
|MediaCorp, Singtel, StarHub
|South Korea
|SBS, KBS, MBC
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro, Movistar Plus+
|Switzerland
|SRG SSR
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|United States
|Fox, Telemundo
|Uruguay
|ANTEL, Canal 4, Canal 10, Teledoce, TyC Sports
Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in India?
In India, fans can watch matches on Sports 18 channels. As it stands, Viacom18 has launched the English and Hindi channel, but there are reports of the channel launching in other regional languages as well.
How to stream FIFA World Cup 2022 events online in India?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be streamed live on VOOT and Jio TV, while Jio Cinema will live stream matches for free in India.