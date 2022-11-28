FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon boss explains Onana situation after Serbia draw

Cameroon have been ravaged by the controversy of goalkeeper Andre Onana leaving the squad in the middle of the World Cup. It was a strange story that created questions about the issues of the Cameroon team inside, after the departure of Onana.

Onana was supposedly axed from the squad to face Serbia on Monday due to 'disciplinary reasons'. And shortly after that, the shot-stopper decided he had enough of the World Cup and left the team.

Cameroon boss Rigobert Song was the main feudatory with Onana as the pair had a meltdown regarding playing style. Song demanded Onana to play in more of an orthodox style, as he thought Onana's ball-playing style was detrimental to their tactics and it was causing unwanted and inviting trouble to their team in the matches. But the Inter Milan player rejected his coach's proposal and told him he will stick with his method and that was the apple of discord. It reached a stage where Samuel Eto flew in to sort out the differences, but it was in vain.

And after Cameroon's 3-3 draw against Serbia, coach Rigobert Song has explained the situation.

"He asked to leave and we accepted it after telling him on Sunday that he was going to be a substitute," Song said after the match.

"He is a very important player but we are at the World Cup and my role is to put the team first ahead of an individual. He is one of the best keepers in Europe. This is not about his performances but you have to preserve the squad," he added clearing the fact that Onana's presence was wrecking the team harmony.