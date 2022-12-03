FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon vs Brazil: Brazil stunned by Cameroon, still top Group G after 1-0 loss

A new-looked Brazil side was stunned by Cameroon as the African nation won the match 1-0 courtesy of an injury-time goal from Vincent Aboubakar in the final group stage match. Despite the loss, Brazil finished top of their group.

With Brazil's inability to win the match, none of the teams have won all three matches in the group stage in this year's World Cup. This is also the first time Brazil have lost against African opponents in the World Cup.

As it Happened:

Brazil manager Tite made a host of changes to his squad. Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli made starts, and so did the veteran defender Dani Alves and goalkeeper Ederson.

Brazil had the better of the ball and chances in the opening exchanges. The first chance of the match came to Gabriel Martinelli whose header was saved by the Cameroon keeper Devis Epassy. Brazil's Antony came close but his shot was saved by the Cameroon custodian. Martinelli and Rodrygo came close but couldn't break the deadlock as both teams headed on level terms at the break.

After the break, Brazil came close to breaking the deadlock but Eder Militao's shot hit the post. All the Brazil shots were being repelled by the Cameroon custodian who kept his nation in the match. And the match took a massive turn in the 92nd minute when Vincent Aboubakar rose the highest to head past Ederson, giving Cameroon the lead. He was then shown a second yellow for his celebrations and got the marching orders. The match ended 1-0 in Cameroon's favour.

