FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Confirmed Squad, Possible Starting XI

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, Cameroon are back on the World Cup stage in this edition. They are the most successful team from Africa and it will be the eighth time they are competing in World Cup.

They defeated Algeria in the qualification play-offs, with Karl Toko Ekambi emerging as a hero for his team by scoring the winning goal in the final seconds. They are now hoping to defy the odds and advance past the group stage for just the second time in their history.

Cameroon however will be up for a stern test in this tournament with their group having strong contenders like tournament favorites Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland. But with the wealth of expertise on their team, they intend to surprise everyone come this month.

Group fixtures(all times IST)

Thursday 24 November: Switzerland vs Cameroon – 15:30

Monday 28 November: Cameroon vs Serbia – 15:30

Saturday 3 December: Cameroon vs Brazil – 00:30

Confirmed Squad

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha), Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96)

Advertisement

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Marou Souaibou (Coton Sport)