FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Confirmed Squad, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 15: After a wait of 36 years, Canada will return to the biggest stage in Qatar World Cup. This will be only the second time Canada have appeared at a World Cup.

The class of 2022 has every reason to believe that they could be creating some headlines in Qatar.

Last time in the 1986 World Cup, Canada failed to win or even score to produce much of an effect. However, making it to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals last year which was a feat in and of itself alongside Canada's qualification run in the World Cup could hand their fans some hope.

During the 2022 World Cup qualifying stage they topped the North American qualifying group, ahead of the United States, Mexico, and Costa Rica, indicating that the country should not be underrated just yet. However, the Les Rouges will need to punch above their weight if they wish to advance into the next round. Canada's group F consists of Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco. Hence, to cause an upset they need to push themselves at their best from the start.

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Wednesday 23 November: Belgium vs Canada – 19:00

Sunday 27 November: Croatia vs Canada – 16:00

Thursday 1 December: Canada vs Morocco – 15:00

Confirmed Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), James Pantemis (CF Montreal)

Defenders: Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

Midfielders: Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone)

Attackers: Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Ike Ugbo (Troyes), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Liam Miller (Basel)

Potential Starting XI:

Atiba Hutchinson, the team's 39-year-old captain will lead the side who won his fight to recover from an injury he sustained during the summer. However, the main responsibility will surely be on two stars of the squad - Lille frontman Jonathan David and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

Both players have been in their best form over the last few seasons and fans will look up to them for any possibilities. Club Brugge, the reigning Belgian champion, has seen success from Tajon Buchanan recently, while Chelsea saw Ike Ugbo rise through the ranks. Both of them will also be a key presence on the side.

Potential Starting XI: Milan Borjan; Sam Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston; Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio, Stephen Eustaquio, Alphonso Davies; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin