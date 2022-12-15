FIFA World Cup 2022: Celebrations galore in France as Les Blues down Morocco to enter Final

Paris, Dec 15: Celebrations broke out on the streets and roads of Paris and other parts of France as Didier Deschamps' side stormed into the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Wednesday (December 14).

France - who are the defending champions - won the second semi-final by 2-0 and ended Morocco's dream run in the showpiece event. With their win, the French set up a historic match with Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani sent Les Bleus through to a second consecutive World Cup final and they will now look to become the second team after Brazil to defend the title in the tournament's history.

Joyous Crowds throng roads in France

Crowds in the capital city Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy while disappointed Moroccan fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning side. Morocco's football team was Africa's first-ever semifinalist.

Riots police on alert in France

According to the Associated Press report, football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. Riot police vans lined the broad thoroughfare and the base of the imposing Arc de Triomphe, and white-helmeted officers roamed the crowd.

Fans chant 'we are in the final'

Several enthusiastic French football team fans were seen brandishing their national flags and singing "we are in the final."