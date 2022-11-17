FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Confirmed Squad, Possible Starting XI

Costa Rica will be in their third straight World Cup and now have made it to five of the last six editions. They however have had to work really hard to ensure a spot in the final. They finished fourth in the qualifying round and had to beat New Zealand in a playoff to advance. They narrowly recorded the victory 1-0 in the play-off, leaving the Kiwis feeling unjustly heartbroken.

They will be up against another massive battle in the World Cup once again where they have been grouped with 2010 winners Spain, four-time champions Germany and Asian powerhouse Japan. If they are able to leave their group, it will be a miracle. They have the highest chance of winning against Japan, but Germany and Spain's game will be a mammoth task.

Group fixtures (all times IST)

Wednesday 23 November: Spain vs Costa Rica – 21:30



Sunday 27 November: Japan vs Costa Rica – 15:30



Friday 2 December: Costa Rica vs Germany – 00:30