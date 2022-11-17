FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Confirmed Squad, Possible Starting XI
Costa Rica will be in their third straight World Cup and now have made it to five of the last six editions. They however have had to work really hard to ensure a spot in the final. They finished fourth in the qualifying round and had to beat New Zealand in a playoff to advance. They narrowly recorded the victory 1-0 in the play-off, leaving the Kiwis feeling unjustly heartbroken.
They will be up against another massive battle in the World Cup once again where they have been grouped with 2010 winners Spain, four-time champions Germany and Asian powerhouse Japan. If they are able to leave their group, it will be a miracle. They have the highest chance of winning against Japan, but Germany and Spain's game will be a mammoth task.
Group fixtures (all times IST)
Wednesday 23 November: Spain vs Costa Rica – 21:30
Sunday 27 November: Japan vs Costa Rica – 15:30
Friday 2 December: Costa Rica vs Germany – 00:30
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo)
Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati)
Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)
Forwards: Joel Campbell (Club Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)
The current Costa Rica side is known for its physicality and ability to grind out results and their backline will have a couple of talented groups of individuals led by star keeper Keylor Navas. The attacking unit will be led by youngster Contreras who has started well for Herediano in his home country this season. His form in front of the goal will be crucial to Costa Rica's prospects. Apart from them much experienced Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell's involvement will also be key to their outcome in this tournament.
Costa Rica XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Carlos Martinez, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo; Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette, Gerson Torres; Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas