FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia 4-1 Canada: Russia finalists hit form to eliminate inexperienced entertainers

Al Rayyan (Doha), Nov. 27: Alphonso Davies' early strike didn't unnerve Croatia as they clinched a comfortable 4-1 win over Canada in their Group F fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Davies put Canada ahead as he struck just 68 seconds into the game. It was a historic moment for Canada as Davies' scored Canada's first-ever goal in the World Cup. After Davies scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far, Croatia got back into the groove and didn't take their foot of the peddle.

As Croatia and Canada held equal psosession in the first half, Andrej Kramaric gave his side the much-needed boost with the equaliser on the 36th minute. Less than eight minutes from the equaliser, Marko Livaja made it 2-1 going into halftime.

Following the break, Croatia dominated the proceedings as the game slipped away from Canada quickly. Kramaric scored his second of the match on the 70th minute, while Lovro Majer struck in the injury time (90+4') to walk away with a comfortable win.

Following the match, Canada were eliminated from the World Cup after just two matches despite again playing their part in an entertaining encounter.

Back at the finals after 36 years away, Canada thrilled in their opening game against Belgium, only to be narrowly beaten.

It looked to be a similar story again on Sunday, although Croatia were ultimately deserving winners after two goals from Andrej Kramaric and one each from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer overturned an early Canada lead.

Alphonso Davies' opener was his country's first goal at a World Cup, but still it was a fifth defeat from five on the global stage, ending their hopes of progression as Croatia join Morocco on four points in Group F.

That wait for a breakthrough goal extended only 67 seconds into Canada's fifth finals match, with Davies meeting Tajon Buchanan's cross to head the fastest goal of the tournament so far.

Croatia soon took control, however, and after Milan Borjan twice denied Livaja either side of a disallowed Kramaric goal, two goals ahead of half-time turned the game on its head.

Borjan had no answer to Kramaric, who squeezed in another finish, and Livaja got his goal with a low effort from the edge of the box.

John Herdman's men came out for the second half with renewed optimism and went close through both substitute Jonathan Osorio and Jonathan David, but Kramaric continued to threaten and clinically picked out the bottom-left corner to settle it.

There was time for Croatia to add further gloss as poor Kamal Miller miscontrolled on halfway and gave Mislav Orsic a clear run to advance and unselfishly square to Majer.

What does it mean? Canada prove unsuccessful entertainers

Canada's tennis team clinched Davis Cup glory just before kick-off, and their countrymen did not have to wait long to celebrate again. After 50 shots without success across their prior four World Cup games, their 51st found the net through Davies.

But Croatia were themselves more effective in attack than Belgium had been and recovered from that setback to win comfortably, picking holes in the Canada defence with consummate ease.

Kramaric leads comeback

Kramaric showed his class in scoring with two of five attempts, displaying the sort of ruthless touch in front of goal that would have delivered Canada victory against Belgium, if not in this game.

This was the second match at this tournament to see a team concede first but lead before half-time, the other seeing Croatia's 2018 final conquerors France rally past Australia.

Such a swift turnaround did not occur once over the previous five World Cups combined.

Centurion looks his age

It is rare Luka Modric, at 37, is some way short of being the oldest man in a midfield battle, but Atiba Hutchinson, at 39, is the second-oldest outfield player to play at a World Cup.

While Hutchinson also became the first player to appear 100 times for Canada on Sunday, all that experience could not make up for a lack of pace that gave Croatia the run of the midfield.

Key Opta Facts

What's next?

Canada are out but can still impact the rest of the group, facing Morocco as Croatia play Belgium in a winner-takes-all meeting on Thursday.

Source: OPTA