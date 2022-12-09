FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil: Brazil ousted after penalty defeat against Croatia

Dominik Livakovic starred as Croatia beat Brazil in the penalties to qualify for the semifinals. It was 1-1 at the end of the extra time but Brazil are out of the World Cup after suffering heartbreak in the penalties.

As it Happened:

Brazil made the better start in the match and created most of the chances in the first half. Brazil created chances but Croatia custodian Dominik Livakovic made decent saves to deny the Canaries. At the break, it was all squares between the two teams.

After the break, Livakovic pulled off some more brilliant saves to keep Brazil at bay. Brazil were denied multiple times by the Zagreb goalkeeper, as Richarlison and Rodrygo couldn't break the deadlock. The game went to the extra time after it was nothing to separate at the end of ninety minutes.

The elusive goal came in the final seconds of the first half of the extra time. Neymar played a delicate one-to-one pass with Lucas Paqueta and after receiving the ball, finished it exquisitely past Livakovic to give La Selecao the lead. But Croatia levelled the match three minutes from time through Bruno Petkovic, whose deflected shot took the ball past Alisson. It ended at 1-1 after two hours of football and went to the penalties.

Livakovic was the hero again as Croatia won 4-2 in the penalties.

Aftermath:

Croatia will play either of Netherlands or Argentina in the semifinal. Brazil's campaign in this World Cup is over.

Croatia vs Brazil Lineup:

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Brazil: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro; Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Raphinha; Richarlison

