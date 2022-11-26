FIFA World Cup 2022 - Croatia vs Canada: Dream 11 Team, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, Nov. 26: In the second game of Group F, Croatia's quest for a top-two finish faces a potentially crucial challenge.

Croatia played out an uneventful draw against minnow Tunisia which now has left them in a tense affair.

The last year's World Cup finalists need a result in their favor to continue their quest for better progression and the fixture against Canada could be a challenging one.

Despite losing the game against Belgium, Canada played quite well. The Maple Leafs only let up one goal while not scoring any themselves. However, they massively dominated the whole game and were unlucky not to get anything from it. Canada will look to continue the same momentum and hope to cause an upset to remain in the tournament.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Croatia vs Canada:

Date: 27th November 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Croatia vs Canada Key Players to Watch:

Croatia: Not many Croatia players stood out against Morocco, but Gvardiol had a fantastic game. He commanded the defence aggressively while his ball-playing ability was outstanding. Against a Canadian team who were pretty attacking, the RB Leipzig defender's performance will be crucial.

Advertisement

Canada: Despite Alphanso Davies' star presence most Canadian players would expect Lille striker Jonathan David to deliver the front third. He had an underwhelming display in the last game missing all seven of his tries within the penalty box. However, his runs and positing were pretty good. If Canada produces so many efforts, the Lille striker could break his deadlock in this fixture.

Croatia vs Canada Dream11 Prediction:

On paper, Croatia look absolutely favorite due to the quality and experience in this tournament. However, going by Canada's display in the last game, they played with their hearts out and could maintain the same in the do-or-die situation. This fixture could see a close contest.

Croatia vs Canada Possible Line Ups:

Croatia Starting XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic.

Canada Starting XI (3-4-3): Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alphonso Davies; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Junior Hoilett.

Croatia vs Canada My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Dominik Livakovic

Defenders - Alphonso Davies, Sime Vrsaljko, Borna Barisic

Midfielders - Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Tajon Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson

Strikers - Bruno Petkovic (Captain), Jonathan David (Vice-Captain)