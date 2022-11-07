FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 7: 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will compete at the World Cup keeping their hopes high once again this time around.

With a squad filled with players competing in the top five European leagues, Zlatko Dalic's team clicked together on the biggest four years ago, to edge past Denmark, Russia, and England, before losing out to France in the title decider.

The team have evolved since then, but are yet to match the same pinnacle again. However, Dalic will be relying on the experienced squad on the biggest stage led by Luke Modric to make a statement once again.

Croatia should be filled with confidence following an emphatic World Cup qualifying campaign and equally outstanding Nations League. Along with Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus, and Malta, they were in Group H for the World Cup Qualifiers, and they topped the group.

Competing with Denmark, France, and Austria in a very difficult group in Nations League, they also ranked first. On paper, Croatia looks favorite alongside Belgium to storm past Group F. However, both Morocco and Canada games could be tricky, and Modric and co need to be at their best from the beginning to gain momentum.

Group fixtures (all times GMT):

Wednesday 23 November: Morocco vs Croatia – 10:00

Sunday 27 November: Croatia vs Canada – 16:00

Thursday 1 December: Croatia vs Belgium – 15:00

Possible starting XI:

Dalic's squad is set to feature familiar experienced faces such as Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic, and Mateo Kovacic, though there could be room for a few new inclusions as well on the side.

Dominik Livakovic is expected to make his first World Cup appearance as a number one while high-flying Josko Gvardioll could earn a place in the backline alongside veteran Dejan Lovren. Captain Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic will most likely form the midfield trio. Although there could be variation in the attacking roster with Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, and Andrej Kramaric all fighting for a front three spot.

Probable Starting XI: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Dejan Lovren, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Mislav Orsic