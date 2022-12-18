FIFA World Cup 2022: Deepika Padukone off to Qatar, to unveil the World Cup trophy in the final

Popular Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has made her journey to Qatar and is expected to unveil the World Cup Trophy in the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday.

The actress was photographed on Saturday night at the Mumbai airport ahead of her journey.

She was in a light mood as she prepares for a massive moment of her life, representing India at the World Cup event.

France will be taking on Argentina in the final of this World Cup. The defending Champions overcame Morocco in the semi-final, while their Latin American opponents saw off Croatia, who won the 3rd place playoff yesterday.

Argentina won the global tournament in 1978 and 1986, while the French have done the same in 1998 and most recently in 2018. But ahead of the match, French manager Didier Deschamps has an array of problems in his squad.

As many as five players have been affected by a viral outbreak in the France squad. Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano were ruled out from their semifinal tie against Morocco with illness, and now further three players are under the weather.

Raphael Varane, Kingsley Coman and Ibrahima Konate - all are suffering with fever, headache and stomach issues as the trio missed Friday's training session.

France will be hoping to become the third nation in World Cup history to successfully defend their World Cup title. Argentina, on the other hand, are aiming to get their hands on the coveted trophy after 36 years.