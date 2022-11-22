FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia; Cornelius misses as teams play a goalless draw in Group D fixture

Doha, Nov 22: The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 witnessed the first goalless draw of the showpiece event as a spirited Tunisian side held Denmark to a 0-0 draw in Group D on Tuesday (November 22) at the Education City Stadium. Andreas Cornelius missed a golden chance for Denmark but some spirited defence from Tunis players forced them to split points.

Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark have been labelled by some as dark horses for glory in Qatar, but they were given a stern test by Tunisia. With the backing of huge, vociferous support, Tunisia could easily have taken more from the Group D opener, with Kasper Schmeichel making a brilliant save to deny Issam Jebali in the first half.

Cornelius' miss from point-blank range summed up a frustrating day for Denmark, while Tunisia survived a late check for handball in the area against Yassine Meriah.

A positive Denmark start only further jeered up a fervent Tunisia crowd, which cheered Aissa Laidouni's full-blooded tackle on Christian Eriksen like a goal.

There seemed a real goal to revel in when Jebali got in behind and finished brilliantly, but the offside flag cut short Tunisia's celebrations.

Jebali stayed onside for the best opportunity of the half, with Schmeichel rushing out to make a wonderful save from the forward's chip.

After Andreas Skov Olsen had a goal disallowed for offside, Aymen Dahmen's superb save denied Christian Eriksen a spectacular strike, though Denmark should have been ahead from the resulting corner.

Substitute Cornelius somehow headed onto the post from less than a yard out, with Tunisia racing up the other end and claiming for a handball in the box by Joachim Andersen.

With those appeals falling on deaf ears, Tunisia seemed set to suffer a cruel blow when the ball hit Meriah's arm in stoppage time, but referee Cesar Arturo Ramos decided against awarding a penalty after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

(With OPTA inputs)