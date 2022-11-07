FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 7: Denmark is one of those teams who have not been pegged as one of the favourites for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

However, considering their form and footballing display, the Danes are expected to show an entertaining style of play and make the 90 minutes challenging for every team that competes against them.

With most of the starters in the side playing in the top five European leagues at the club level, Denmark really have a group of experienced and skillful players.

Over the last few years, they have punched above their weight. In the Euro 20, they reached the semi-finals and this year they have managed to reach the final of the Nations League as well beating France 2-0 comprehensively.

Their World Cup qualification also went smoothly where they won their first nine games and lost just once. The team under the guidance of Kasper Hjulmand has shown consistency and is now set to make a statement that they will be fighting for the top spot in Group D, where they will compete against Australia, France, and Tunisia.

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Tuesday 22 November: Denmark vs Tunisia – 13:00

Saturday 26 November: France vs Denmark – 16:00

Wednesday 30 November: Australia vs Denmark – 15:00

The current Danish squad has been full of quality and head coach Kasper Hjulmand has mostly kept the starting intact for some time. Kasper Schmeichel should be number one on the team sheet. The center-back pairing has been reliant on captain Simon Kjaer and Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen.

The midfield has been the most star-studded area on the side where Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Eriksen have been a key part. The forward line is likely to consist of two young rising stars - Mikkel Damsgaard and Jesper Lindstrom while the number nine role is likely to be led by experienced Braithwaite. Overall Denmark have a balanced squad and they can be regarded as a dark horse in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Potential Starting XI :

Kasper Schmeichel; Rasmus Kristensen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen; Jesper Lindstrom, Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard