FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Confirmed Squad, Possible Starting XI

Ecuador will be making a return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, as they qualified for the Qatar World Cup. They have qualified for Qatar by finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifications, above Chile and Colombia but below usual giants Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. They are a group that can successfully compete against any top team in the world and surely will be hoping to do more than merely finish in the middle of the group.

Along with the Netherlands, hosts Qatar, and Senegal, Ecuador are placed in Group A. They will be the underdogs in their group with Netherlands and Senegal expected to advance into the next round. However, getting a positive result against any of them could open the door for the next stage which could push them to encounter with full efforts.

Group fixtures (all times in IST)

Sunday 20 November: Qatar vs Ecuador – 21:30

Friday 25 November: Netherlands vs Ecuador – 21:30

Tuesday 29 November: Ecuador vs Senegal – 20:30

Confirmed Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander Domínguez (LDU Quito), Hernán Galíndez (Aucas), Moisés Ramirez (Independiente del Valle)

Defenders: Robert Arboleda (São Paulo FC), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton), Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen), William Pacho (Antwerp), Diego Palacios (LAFC), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Ángelo Preciado (Genk), Félix Torres (Santos Laguna)

Midfielders: Moisés Caicedo (Brighton), José Cifuentes (LAFC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Ángel Mena (Leon), Jhegson Méndez (LAFC), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

Forwards: Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s Old Boys), Kevin Rodríguez (Imbabura), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahçe)

Possible starting XI

Captain Enner Valencia will be the leading man to take his team forward and any chances of them making it into the next round will depend heavily on his goal-scoring prowess. Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who will control the middle of the field, is another star performer of the side. The 21-year-old is capable of taking part in all aspects of the game and will lead the middle of the park. He is expected to be joined by his Brighton teammate Pervis Estupinan who will offer some attacking flair down the left side.

Ecuador XI (4-3-3): Alexander Domínguez; Ayrton Preciado, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Moisés Caicedo, Jhegson Méndez, Carlos Gruezo; Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada, Ángel Mena