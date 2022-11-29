FIFA World Cup 2022: England defender misses training due to illness, midfielder comes back
England defender Ben White has missed team training with illness. Ben White was named in the England World Cup squad but hasn't featured in either of their matches.
The Arsenal right-back, who can also play as a central defender and defensive midfielder, was said to be under the weather and was absent from the team training ahead of their final group-stage match against Wales.
Midfielder James Maddison was back in the group session though. The Leicester star is another of those English players who haven't got an opportunity in the first couple of games. But apart from that, Maddison has been struggling with a knee problem that he suffered in the final round of the Premier League fixtures before the World Cup.
Ben White has been a key member of the Arsenal squad this season. The former Brighton player has played in all of the Gunners' 14 games in the league and has 2 assists to his name. Arsenal sit on top of the Premier League table.
James Maddison, on the other hand, also came into the World Cup with a rich vein of form. He has netted 7 goals and has 3 assists to his name for Leicester and has undoubtedly been the main man for the Foxes.
But both of them are yet to get any game time. It is unclear whether either of them will be playing a part in England's final group game. The Three Lions are top of Group B and avoiding a defeat by more than three goals will be enough for them to go through to the knockout stages. Gareth Southgate will be aiming to finish as first in their group to avoid a possible meet-up with the Netherlands in the round of 16. And only a win against Wales will guarantee that for the 1966 World Cup winners. England skipper Harry Kane is yet to find the net after the first two games, and experts have advised Southgate to give Kane some rest ahead of the knockout games. It is to be seen whether they make changes in the lineup, given England are yet to secure their passage to the knockouts. In the right-back position, Kieran Trippier has played the full minutes of both matches. They have Kyle Walker and Trent Alexandre-Arnold in the reserves as well, while Reece James was not included in the squad as the Chelsea player suffered an injury.
