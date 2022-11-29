FIFA World Cup 2022: England defender misses training due to illness, midfielder comes back

England defender Ben White has missed team training with illness. Ben White was named in the England World Cup squad but hasn't featured in either of their matches.

The Arsenal right-back, who can also play as a central defender and defensive midfielder, was said to be under the weather and was absent from the team training ahead of their final group-stage match against Wales.

Midfielder James Maddison was back in the group session though. The Leicester star is another of those English players who haven't got an opportunity in the first couple of games. But apart from that, Maddison has been struggling with a knee problem that he suffered in the final round of the Premier League fixtures before the World Cup.

Ben White has been a key member of the Arsenal squad this season. The former Brighton player has played in all of the Gunners' 14 games in the league and has 2 assists to his name. Arsenal sit on top of the Premier League table.

James Maddison, on the other hand, also came into the World Cup with a rich vein of form. He has netted 7 goals and has 3 assists to his name for Leicester and has undoubtedly been the main man for the Foxes.

Advertisement