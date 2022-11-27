FIFA World Cup 2022: England must give this player some rest, says former striker Alan Shearer

England have had a decent start to the World Cup in Qatar. They won their first match against Iran with a thumping 6-2 scoreline. But their momentum in the first match was halted against USA in the next one as they only managed a goalless draw.

England are being regarded as one of the title contenders this year and a stuttering performance against the USA hasn't helped their cause. And amid that, former England striker Alan Shearer says England manager Gareth Southgate must look for other options up front, instead of skipper Harry Kane.

Harry Kane has started both matches but hasn't managed a goal yet. The striker has only managed 2 shots in two matches so far and none of them has been on target. And Alan Shearer says the England manager may opt to go with Callum Wilson as the marksman in their final group match.

"It might be time to think about getting him right for the knockout stages, and I have a sneaky feeling Callum Wilson might come in to face Wales on Tuesday instead. England need to freshen things up anyway, to get the feel-good factor back after the disappointment of our draw with the United States, and restore a bit of confidence," he wrote on his BBC column.

