FIFA World Cup 2022: England star questions the feeling of the footballs in Qatar

There were goals galore yesterday in the World Cup. Some of the games have had a lack of it but overall there has been a decent number of goals scored in the tournament. But we have missed a type of goal glaringly in this World Cup, and that is direct free-kicks.

The show-stopping free-kick goals have been a big zero so far in the tournament. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others have tried their luck but it all has either blazed over or been blocked by the wall. Mexico's Alexis Vega took a good one in the Argentina match but that has been few and far between.

And in terms of the lack of free-kick goals, is it the possible reason that the ball is doing the talking? It may well be.

England right-back Kieran Tripper says he feels the Al Rihla ball is a bit different than other balls. Trippier, who himself is a top-notch free-kick taker, has said that the ball feels lighter.