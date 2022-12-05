FIFA World Cup 2022: England star Raheem Sterling leaves camp after home break-in

Doha, December 5: England forward Raheem Sterling has left his team's FIFA World Cup 2022 camp in Qatar and returned to the UK after a break-in at his home.

The 27-year-old Chelsea winger missed England's 3-0 win against Senegal in a round of 16 match on Sunday (December 4). And it is still not clear if he would be back for the Three Lions' quarterfinal match against France on Saturday (December 10).

"We've got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family," England head coach Gareth Southgate said after Sunday's match. "That's the most important thing at this time, so we're going to give him that space."

England announced an hour and a half before kick off against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium that Sterling would be unavailable because of a "family matter."

The English Press Association later reported armed intruders had broken into his home while his wife and three children were inside.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family," captain Harry Kane said. "It is a private matter with him, but it's never easy to see one or your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that."

Kane added: "From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible."

Sterling started and scored in England's win over Iran, while also played 68 minutes in the goalless draw with USA and was an unused in the victory over Wales.

Sterling is also the second England player to leave camp and return home after defender Ben White. The Arsenal star left the squad last week due to personal reasons.

White was an unused substitute during England's first two matches against Iran and USA. He later missed the victory over Wales with illness, before the Football Association (FA) announced that he had returned to his homeland.

"Ben White has left England's training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons," the FA said in a statement. "The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player's privacy is respected at this moment in time."

No further details have been revealed about White's return to England, while his club also echoed in on the statement released by the FA.

And, according to the Metro, Arsenal, who are set for a camp in the Middle East during the World Cup break, will now travel to Dubai without the 25-year-old defender, who was regular starter for the side.