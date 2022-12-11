FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs France: Harry Kane misses penalty as Les Blues win 2-1 to seal semifinal spot

A pulsating encounter saw France overcome England 2-1 to advance to the World Cup semifinals on Saturday. Olivier Giroud scored the winner for the World Champions as their grip on the title is firm and looking formidable.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored for France while Harry Kane scored one for England. Kane also missed from the spot at the latter stages of the game as the three Lions bowed out of the tournament.

As it happened:

England conceded their first goal after 287 minutes of football as France took the lead in the 17th minute. Aurelien Tchouameni's powerful strike from long-range beat Jordan Pickford in the England goal. England reacted well after conceding, creating more chances and looking to find avenues in the French defence. Harry Kane had a shot saved by Hugo Lloris as the Three Lions tried to find an equalizer. At the break, it was the defending champions with a slender lead.

England got a penalty after a fantastic Bukayo Saka run was halted illegitimately by the French goal-scorer Aurelien Tchouameni. And the English skipper Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot to equalize in the 54th minute. He moved level with Wayne Rooney as England's all-time top goal scorer with 53 goals. Harry Maguire and Bukayo Saka came close for England but none could get the elusive goal. And minutes later, Olivier Giroud gave France the lead with a fantastic header in the 78th minute.

