FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran: Dream11 Team, Possible Line-ups and Match Prediction

Bengaluru, November 20: England are one of the favorites to lift the FIFA World Cup 2022 and will open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Iran in what will be the first fixture of Group B in Qatar 2022.

The Three Lions have been in fine form in big tournaments in the last few years. They reached the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup before reaching the final of the Euro 2020 competition last year.

England also easily qualified for Qatar 2022 having the best goal differential in the group stage. Gareth Southgate's squad will be confident that they can start the game with three points, but Iran will surely put up a good fight.

Iran also had a strong qualification run, winning eight out of ten games in the third round of Asian qualifying while conceding just four goals. Up against the highest-ranked Asian side, England will need to be at their best to not encounter any upset.

England vs Iran 2022 Match Details

Date: 21st November 2022

Time: 6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD, MTV HD, Sports 18 Khel

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key Players to Watch Out for:

Advertisement

England: In most international competitions, Harry Kane has constantly been England's best player and top goal scorer. Fans will anticipate the same once again this season from I'm who has been in outstanding form for Tottenham with 13 goals to his name already.

Iran: Porto Striker Mehdi Taremi is perhaps their biggest hope for the tournament. The 30-year-old is causing havoc in Portugal with 13 goals to his name already while he has been a consistent source of goals for the national side. He should a force to be reckoned with inside the box and much of Iran's possibilities will depend on his performance.

Dream11 Prediction:

The Three Lions head into the tournament after a miserable UEFA Nations League campaign in which they failed to win a game and were ultimately demoted from League A.

However, considering the quality and their ability to perform better on bigger stages, they should beat Iran in the first game. The Asian giants, however, are surely expected to put up a fight despite having the underdogs tag.

England vs Iran Possible Line-ups:

England Starting XI (3-4-2-1): Jordan Pickford; John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Luke Shaw; Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane.

Iran Starting XI (4-1-4-1): Alireza Beiranvand; Sadegh Moharrami, Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ehsan Hajsafi; Saeid Ezatolahi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi; Karim Ansarifard.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Ehsan Hajsafi, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Vahid Amiri

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (Vice-Captain), Harry Kane (Captain), Mehdi Taremi