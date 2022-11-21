FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs Iran, Highlights: Three Lions hand Iran 6-2 crushing defeat

Doha, Nov. 21: England began their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a thrashing 6-1 win over Iran in their opener at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday (Nov. 21).

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions as he found the back of the net on the 35th minute. Bukayo Saka, who struck twice, scored his first on the 43rd minute, while Raheem Sterling put England 3-0 up before half-time.

In the second half, Baka delivered once again as he struck on the 62nd minute. Marcus Rashford, replacing Saka, had instant impact as he scored within a minute of coming on. While Rashford made it 5-1 for England on the 71st minute, Jack Grealish continued England's dominance as he struck on the 89th minute.

Mehdi Taremi scored the consolation goal for Iran. Almost at the end of injury time, Iran was awarded a penalty as Taremi scored the penalty. England collected three important points from the Group B encounter.