FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal: Three Lions progress to quarterfinals with a thumping 3-0 win
England booked their World Cup quarterfinals berth after a thumping 3-0 win over Senegal. England dominated the game against their African opponents.
Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson scored the goals for the Three Lions.
As it happened:
Gareth Southgate made one change to the England team that started in the 3-0 win over Wales as Bukayo Saka came in for Marcus Rashford. Senegal manager Aliou Cisse brought in Nampalys Mendy for Idirssa Gueye, who was suspended for getting two yellow cards.
Senegal's Boulaye Dia had the first opportunity of the game but the striker was denied by some brilliant defending by England's Harry Maguire, who took the ball from his stride. Jordan Henderson opened the scoring for England in the 39th minute. Jude Bellingham was fed by Harry Kane and his cut-back was calmly slotted home by the veteran midfielder. In the final seconds of the half, Harry Kane doubled the lead for England with his first World Cup goal of this edition. At the break, it was the Three Eagles with a healthy advantage.
Bukayo Saka scored in the 57th minute from a Phil Foden pass to give the Three Lions an unassailable lead. Phil Foden's ball from the left-hand side was delicately chipped by the Arsenal man over an onrushing Edouard Mendy. Harry Kane came close to adding to his tally but couldn't put the telling touch from a Rashford pass as England pushed for the fourth. Senegal were underwhelming and didn't threaten Pickford at the England goal at all. At full time, it was the Three Lions who marched on towards the quarterfinals with a resounding 3-0 victory. Aftermath: England are through to the quarterfinals and will meet France on December 11. Senegal are out of the World Cup. England vs Senegal Lineup: England: Pickford; Walker, Stones (Dier), Maguire, Shaw; Henderson (Phillips), Rice, Bellingham (Mount); Saka (Rashford), Kane, Foden (Grealish) Senegal: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs (Ballo Toure); Ciss (Gueye), Mendy; Diatta (Pape Sarr), Ndiaye (Dieng), Sarr; Dia (Diedhiou)
