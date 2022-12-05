FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs Senegal: Three Lions progress to quarterfinals with a thumping 3-0 win

England booked their World Cup quarterfinals berth after a thumping 3-0 win over Senegal. England dominated the game against their African opponents.

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson scored the goals for the Three Lions.

As it happened:

Gareth Southgate made one change to the England team that started in the 3-0 win over Wales as Bukayo Saka came in for Marcus Rashford. Senegal manager Aliou Cisse brought in Nampalys Mendy for Idirssa Gueye, who was suspended for getting two yellow cards.

Senegal's Boulaye Dia had the first opportunity of the game but the striker was denied by some brilliant defending by England's Harry Maguire, who took the ball from his stride. Jordan Henderson opened the scoring for England in the 39th minute. Jude Bellingham was fed by Harry Kane and his cut-back was calmly slotted home by the veteran midfielder. In the final seconds of the half, Harry Kane doubled the lead for England with his first World Cup goal of this edition. At the break, it was the Three Eagles with a healthy advantage.