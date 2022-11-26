FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs USA Highlights: England fail to win in goalless dull encounter

England and USA were held into a goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. Both the teams cancelled each other out as the spoils were shared in the Group B encounter.

Christian Pulisic hit the bar for the USMNT in the first half as they have drawn consecutive matches in the group stage. England, after the draw, have moved to the summit of Group B.

As it Happened:

Both the teams made a composed start at the opening exchanges. England had the first chance of the match but Harry Kane's shot was blocked by Zimmerman. Weston McKennie had a glorious opportunity to give USA the lead, but he squandered that by blazing the shot over as USA looked the more threatening side. Moments later, Christian Pulisic came the closest for the USA when his strike hit the post. Both the teams headed to the break without troubling the goalscorers.

England came back with a better display after the second half. Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka were instrumental in some moves but the Three Lions were unable to break the deadlock. Both the teams cancelled out each other in the final third as the match ended in a goalless draw.

