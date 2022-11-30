FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs Wales: England win 3-0, reach knockouts as group winners

Marcus Rashford scored a brace and Phil Foden scored one as England thumped Wales 3-0 on Tuesday. The win meant England finished at top of Group B and secured a place in the knockouts.

Wales were by far the second-best in the game and they suffered an early exit after the loss.

As it happened:

England dominated with the ball in the early stages of the first half. Wales held their compact shape and defended well as their plan was to play in the counterattack. England had an opportunity through Harry Kane but Wales keeper Danny Ward saved from an early slump. England dominated with a 74% possession but failed to break the deadlock as it was goalless at the break.

Five minutes after the break, England got their elusive lead through Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United forward scored directly from a free-kick to fire England ahead. And 98 seconds later, Phil Foden doubled it for the Three Lions. Harry Kane's cross was rifled in by the Manchester City player as England were on course to top the group. Marcus Rashford added a third in the 68th minute as his powerful shot was deflected into the net by Ward.