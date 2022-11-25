FIFA World Cup 2022: Facts and Stats after the first round of matches

All 32 teams have got an exposure of the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far. The first round of the group stage matches were concluded yesterday as Brazil secured a 2-0 win over Serbia, as it started with Ecuador's 2-0 victory over host nation Qatar.

We have already seen some great moments, from joyous celebration to despair in some camps as we gear up for the remainder of the tournament. And our eyes have captured a host of facts and unique numbers in the last six days. Here is a gist of that -

Upsets of World Cup 2022:

FIFA World Cup 2022 has seen two major upsets so far after the first round of fixtures.

A spirited Saudi Arabia side toppled one of the tournament favourites Argentina as the Arab nation went on to win 2-1 in a thrilling encounter. Lionel Messi got his goal, but was left bemused after his Albicelestes slipped to a loss in the first match.

Another tournament favourites were left bamboozled by yet another Asian country as Japan overcame Germany with the same scoreline of 2-1. Yet again, the favourites took the leaf but the minnows came back with a spirited second half display. Both of the Japanese goalscorers ply their club football trade in Germany, that's adding onsult to the German wounds.

