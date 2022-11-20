FIFA World Cup 2022 Fantasy Football: Best midfielders to pick

Bengaluru, November 20: The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on 20th November, Sunday with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game.

With a possible 64 fixtures set to be played across 29 days, fantasy football enthusiasts will look to form their squads ahead of the show-piece tournament in Qatar.

Fantasy football players need five midfielders to complete their 15-member squad and must work with a total budget of €100 million.

Here we take a look at ten midfielders that could be good recruits for fantasy football:

Steven Bergwijn | Netherlands | €7m - Priced at just €7m, Bergwijn looks like a no-brainer for the fantasy team. He plays up front for the Netherlands and is highly likely to contribute with goals or assists.

Jude Bellingham | England | €7.5m - England prodigy Jude Bellingham is one of the key players for England and could be a smart pick.

Mikkel Damsgaard | Denmark | €6m - Damsgaard caught the with Denmark in the Euros and will be keen to steal the show once again with Denmark. At a price point of €6m, he looks like a solid pick.

Wahbi Khazri | Tunisia | €4.5m - Khazri has been Tunisia's talisman in recent tournaments and could be a differential pick at a bargain price.

Jewison Bennette | Costa Rica | €4.5m - Just like Khazri, 18-year-old Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette could be a wildcard pick as well.

Ivan Perisic | Croatia | €7.5m - Ivan Perisic plays as a wing-back at Spurs now but he is likely to play much advanced for Croatia in the World Cup and could be a solid pick for €7.5m.

Luka Modric | Croatia | €8.5m - Luka Modric continues to defy his age on a weekly basis and will once again be the star player for Croatia in Qatar and could be a solid pick in the fantasy team.

Bruno Fernandes | Portugal | €9.5m - Bruno Fernandes has seen an improvement in his form for Manchester United of late and he could be a solid pick as well.

Kevin De Bruyne | Belgium | €11m - Despite his price, Kevin De Bruyne would be a popular pick thanks to the creativity he offers.

Leroy Sane | Germany | €9m - Leroy Sane has been in the form of his life this season for Bayern Munich and could be a wise pick in the fantasy team.