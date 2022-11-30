FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA to take action against Senegal for breaching rule, what will be the punishment?

African high flyers Senegal have done extremely well in the World Cup thus far. After losing their first match against the Netherlands, the Lions of Teranaga have made it to the knockout stages with consecutive wins over Qatar and Ecuador.

But Senegal have put them into hot waters after breaching a FIFA rule, as they are set to be investigated by the football's apex committee.

Senegal are set to play England in the Round of 16 match, but ahead of that, they are in trouble. Senegal manager Aliou Cisse came to the pre-match conference against Ecuador without any of his squad players, and that is the breach.

According to FIFA rules, the manager of a team must be accompanied by someone from his squad in one of the two press conference rooms at the main media centre in Doha, prior to their matches.

But Aliou Cisse opted to come alone without any of his players and that has put them on the tightrope. Cisse brought Krepin Diatta in their first match and came along with Kalidou Koulibaly before their match against Qatar.