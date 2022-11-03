FIFA World Cup 2022: Five records Cristiano Ronaldo could break at the Qatar WC

Bengaluru, Nov. 3: Cristiano Ronaldo, set to turn 38 years old soon, is still going strong at the top level of football.

Despite his recent struggles in club football with Manchester United, he remains a key member of Portugal ahead of their World Cup campaign.

At this stage, most footballers tend to slow down but Ronaldo is still craving new challenges and is still operating at the highest level of football and making scoring still look easy.

The five Ballon d'Or winner has achieved everything at the club level and also has guided his country to two international trophies with the 2016 Euro win and UEFA Nations League victory in 2019. However, World Cup has still been a dream for him, and the upcoming tournament is likely to be his last opportunity to make history.

But apart from achieving the ultimate goal, he could also potentially be eyeing a number of individual records just what he has craved throughout his fantastic career.

So, here we have five such records that he could break next at Qatar World Cup 2022:

1. Most appearances in the World Cup

Ronaldo has featured in four editions of the World Cup and his upcoming participation will see him entering into another record book. Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, and Rafael Marquez hold the record for the highest number of FIFA World Cups played and Ronaldo now can make the record by making his fifth appearance.

2. Most goals in the competition for Portugal

Ronaldo has scored seven goals in World Cup - just two less than legend Eusebio. He will have the golden opportunity to break it or match it this time around.

3. Most games as captain in World Cups

Late Diego Armando Maradona owns this record currently with 16 matches in the World Cup as Argentina's captain. Ronaldo currently stands at 11. If Portugal reach the quarter-final at least, Ronaldo will have the chance to match it.

4. Most assists in World Cup for Portugal

Selecao legend Figo is the record holder of this category with five assists to his name in his career. Ronaldo has two assists in his World Cup career, and he has every chance to break this record this year.

5. Most Goals scored in a World Cup edition for Portugal

Eusebio scored a massive nine goals in a single edition of the World Cup in 1966 and it is still a record. Ronaldo will have the chance to surpass it.