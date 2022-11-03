FIFA World Cup 2022: Five records Lionel Messi could break at the Qatar WC

Bengaluru, Nov. 3: The upcoming Qatar World Cup is likely to be Lionel Messi's last participation in the grandest level and the 35-year-old surely will leave no stone unturned to create history.

Coming off the 2021 Copa America victory, the Argentine side are a firm favourites for the tournament.

The ultimate goal for the Messi will be to win the trophy, but his participation will also see him making several records at the tournament.

So, here we have taken a look at such five records that Messi can still break during the tournament:

1. Participation in Most World Cups

Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, and Rafael Marquez hold the record for participation in the most World Cups having played in five. Messi has featured in four World Cups so far and appearing in this edition will see him entering the record book.

2. Most Matches played in World Cups for Argentina

Diego Armando Maradona currently holds the record with 21 World Cup appearances. Messi has 19 appearances to his name and he is likely to break it this time around.

3. Most minutes played in World Cups

This record is presently held by Italian great Paulo Maldini, who has 2,217 World Cup minutes to his name. Messi has featured over 2,254 minutes in the World Cups and if he plays full minutes in every group stage game, he will claim a new milestone.

4. Most Golden Balls win

If Messi lands the Golden Ball trophy in this edition, he will be the first player to earn this honour. Messi attained Golden Ball in the 2014 World Cup earlier.

5. Most assists in FIFA World Cup history

Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona has the most World Cup assists to his name with eight. Messi in four editions has recorded six assists. There's a good chance of Messi getting three more assists in the Qatar World Cup and breaking this record.