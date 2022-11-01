FIFA World Cup 2022: Five top players who miss will out on the Qatar WC

Bengaluru, Nov. 1: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is edging closer, and it is set to be a star-studded event full of entertainment and drama.

The tournament will consist of 32 countries and it is one of those stages where players dream of making history. The competition will include some of the best names of the beautiful sport showcasing their talents. However, a few unfortunate individuals will also be left out of the event after failing to secure a spot.

On that note, here we have taken a look at such five top names who will miss the World Cup:

1. Erling Haaland (Norway)

Probably the most in-form striker in World football at the moment, the Manchester City star will miss the tournament after Norway failed to make the grade at the final 32 teams. Haaland did his best in the qualifier helping his country with five goals in six games but it did not prove enough.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

The PSG keeper was named the Player of the Tournament as Italy won Euro 2020 last summer. However, he still has to wait further to make his debut on the World Cup stage after Italy bowed out in the qualifiers.

One of the most versatile players in the modern game, the Real Madrid defender is regarded as one of the top players as of now. However, he too will have to sit out after Austria failed to reach the promised land following the Semi-final loss against Wales in the Qualifier.

4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

The Liverpool talisman could not repeat the same feat that he managed in the last edition of the World Cup. Salah guided his nation to their third-ever World Cup appearances last time around however this time were knocked out of the World Cup qualifying by Senegal at the last level.

5. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Algeria was eliminated from the African playoff after losing 2-1 in the second leg during extra time, despite winning the first game 1-0 against Cameroon. Mahrez scored the only goal of the game but could not prevent his side from losing. The Manchester City star now has to watch it from the stands.