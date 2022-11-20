FIFA World Cup 2022: Ballon dOr winner Karim Benzema ruled out of tournament due to injury blow

Doha, November 20: Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after the France striker suffered an injury blow on the eve of the tournament.

Benzema, who missed France's 2018 World Cup triumph in Russia being out of favour amid an ongoing blackmail investigation, was set to play a big part this time for Didier Deschamps' team.

The 34-year-old won the Ballon d'Or last month after a spectacular 2021-22 season that saw him score 44 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid, helping the Spanish giants win La Liga and the Champions League double.

This term, however, he has been troubled by physical setbacks with the most untimely and crushing of all blows for the star forward came on the day before Qatar 2022 was set to get under way.

Benzema only resumed full training with France on Saturday (November 19), after recent muscle trouble, but he could not complete the squad session due to injury. He underwent tests that produced results ruling him out of the tournament.

He was troubled by a knee blow earlier this season before missing further fixtures for Madrid after suffering from muscular fatigue in his left quadriceps, with Saturday's blow seemingly a recurrence of that.

Advertisement

The French Football Federation said in a statement: "Karim Benzema has pulled out of the World Cup with a thigh injury. The whole team shares Karim's disappointment and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Later, Benzema took to social media and gave his first reaction insisting it was not in his nature to "give up" as he was forced to concede his World Cup dream with France was over.

"In my life I never give up but tonight I have to think about the team like I always do, so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our team to have a great World Cup. Thank you for all your messages of support," Benzema wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

The World Cup holders France begin their defence on Tuesday (November 22) against Australia, before also tackling Denmark and Tunisia in Group D on November 26 and 30 respectively.

Benzema's absence from the tournament is the latest in a line of major setbacks for France after RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku was forced to pull out of the squad earlier this week after suffering knee ligament damage in a training collision.

The Les Bleus also lost star midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, who would have been central to Deschamps' plans a few months before the tournament. They also lost defender Presnel Kimpembe to injury last week.

France will have a chance to call up a replacement for Benzema a day before their first fixture on November 22, and the national side will take a call on that on Sunday (November 20).

(With OPTA inputs)