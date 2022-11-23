FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Australia Highlights: France brush aside Socceroos 4-1
France came back from one goal down to win 4-1 against Australia in their first group-stage match of the World Cup. Olivier Giroud scored a brace while Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe scored one each.
Earlier, Craig Goodwin gave the Socceroos a shock lead but the World Champions avoided any potential upset. The win means France goes to the top of Group D.
As it Happened:
It was a shocking start to the match as Australia took an early lead in the 9th minute. Matthew Leckie's low cross was met on the far post by Craig Goodwin, who rifled it past Hugo Lloris at the France goal to open the scoring for the Socceroos. Lucas Hernandez was then substituted due to an injury as he was replaced by his brother Theo.
But France equalised before the half-hour mark through Adrien Rabiot, whose header brought the Champions back into the match. He rose highest after the Socceroos switched off after an initial clearance from a corner. Minutes after, Olivier Giroud gave the French the lead from a Rabiot pass.
Kylian Mbappe had the chance to double their lead but blazed his shot over from close range. At the break, it was the Champions with a slender lead as they controlled the game after a shocking start. Kylian Mbappe and Giroud added one each in the second half as France came away 4-1 victorious in the first match. The win means the French are the first defending champions to win their first group match in 16 years. France vs Australia Lineup: France: Lloris; Pavard (Kounde), Konate, Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez (Theo Hernandez); Rabiot, Tchouameni (Fofana); Dembele (Coman), Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud (Thuram) Australia: Ryan; Atkinson (Degenek), Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Irvine (Baccus), Mooy, McGree (Mabil); Leckie, Duke (Cummings), Goodwin (Kuol) Aftermath: France will be up against Denmark in their next match on 26th November while Australia takes on Tunisia earlier on the same day. Key Stats:
