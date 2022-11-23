FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Australia Highlights: France brush aside Socceroos 4-1

France came back from one goal down to win 4-1 against Australia in their first group-stage match of the World Cup. Olivier Giroud scored a brace while Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe scored one each.

Earlier, Craig Goodwin gave the Socceroos a shock lead but the World Champions avoided any potential upset. The win means France goes to the top of Group D.

As it Happened:

It was a shocking start to the match as Australia took an early lead in the 9th minute. Matthew Leckie's low cross was met on the far post by Craig Goodwin, who rifled it past Hugo Lloris at the France goal to open the scoring for the Socceroos. Lucas Hernandez was then substituted due to an injury as he was replaced by his brother Theo.

But France equalised before the half-hour mark through Adrien Rabiot, whose header brought the Champions back into the match. He rose highest after the Socceroos switched off after an initial clearance from a corner. Minutes after, Olivier Giroud gave the French the lead from a Rabiot pass.