FIFA World Cup 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove, Prize Money and Stats

Lusail, December 18: Argentina beat France 4-2 in the shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw in regulation time and extra time to lift their third FIFA World Cup title following a win over in the Qatar 2022 Final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday (December 18).

Lionel Messi converted from the spot to give Argentina the lead in the 23rd minute and Angel Di Maria double their advantage in the 36th minute, finishing off a wonderful team goal. However, Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the second half to take the match into extra time.

Messi scored his second and thought he had sealed the World Cup in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe completed his hattrick, the first in a World Cup Final, in the closing moments of extra timeto take the match into penalties.

In the shootout, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's effort, while Aurelien Tchouameni fired his effort wide and the two misses proved vital as all the Argentine spot-kick takers converted their attempts successfully.

This was Argentina's third World Cup triumph and the first since the legendary Diego Mardona won it for them 36 years ago in 1986 in Mexico.

Earlier on Saturday (December 17), Croatia, the 2018 runners up, continued their good showing at the World stage by beating Morocco in third-place playoff at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Atlas Lions' Achraf Dari cancelled out Josko Gvardiol's 7th minute opener in the ninth minute, but Mislav Orisic scored the eventual winner for Croatia in the 42nd minute to seal the bronze medal.

After nearly a month of action filled with surprises and stunners across 64 games, 172 goals and the dramatic final completed, mykhel compiles the full list of award winners, the prize money, records and statistics of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: