FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale gives update on his Wales future ahead of England clash

Wales will be playing their final World Cup group stage match against arch-rivals England on Tuesday night. After just 1 point in their opening two games, the Cymru are flirting with an early elimination. A win against England won't guarantee their progress to the knockout stages and as it will depend on other results going in their way.

And ahead of the match, Welsh talisman Gareth Bale has answered to his retirement questions. The 33-year-old has played for 107 times in his national colours, scoring 41 goals. But ahead of their England clash, there are rumours that this may well be his last match for Wales, if they get ousted from the tournament.

And when asked about his future, Bale was quick to shut down the reporter and said 'Nope'. Thus it suggests Tuesday's clash with England won't be the final for his country. Although his tight-lipped answer may still not be the final one, as it will be interesting to see if he finds the motivation to start another journey for his nation towards the next World Cup qualification.

The former Real Madrid ace was also asked about how they will motivate themselves against England, and the player was more vocal to that question.

