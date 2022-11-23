FIFA World Cup 2022; Germany 1-2 Japan: Doan, Asano stun Die Mannschaft with late show

Ar Rayyan (Qatar), Nov 23: A spirited Japan side scripted a come-from-behind win by scoring a brace in the second half and stunned Germany 2-1 in the Group E fixture here at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday (November 23) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Bundesliga players Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano came off the bench in the second half to stun the four-time champions in their opening encounter.

Germany - who entered the game a clear favourite - went in half-time with a significant 1-0 lead, courtesy of Ilkay Gundogan's penalty conversion in the 32nd minute of the match. Japanese goalkeeper Shuiri Gonda committed a foul inside the box and Japan received a penalty.

Gundogan - who had already made several attempts in the Japanese box - was given a set piece and the penalty specialist converted without much fuss for his team. It was a simple right-footed shot to the bottom left corner and to which the opposition's Number 1 had no answer. Germany, thus, went 1-0 and maintained the same result till the end of the first half.

However, the Japanese came back strongly in the second half and showed they were in no mood to let it go from the very first minute after half-time.

Hansi Flick's side squandered several golden opportunities to put the game to bed before Freiburg forward Doan made them pay from a rebound 15 minutes from time. The equaliser for Japan came in the 75th minute as Doan - who was substituted not more than five minutes before - hit a left-footed shot from the centre of the box and Manuel Neuer couldn't prevent it. The Japanese fans erupted in a huge roar as Die Mannschaft's lead was nullified.