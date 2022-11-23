FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany got complacent and Japan took advantage of that, reckons Wayne Rooney

Doha, Nov 23: In yet another upset of the FIFA World Cup 2022, substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals on Wednesday (November 23) to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany. Doan and Asano, who play for German Bundesliga clubs, were sent into the middle in the second half and the move paid off.

Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time winners Germany a lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow-angle in the 83rd minute of the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

Speaking during the VISA Match Centre on Viacom18 Sports' presentation, English and Portuguese legends Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo spared their thought on Germany's shock defeat to Japan.