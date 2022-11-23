FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany got complacent and Japan took advantage of that, reckons Wayne Rooney
Doha, Nov 23: In yet another upset of the FIFA World Cup 2022, substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals on Wednesday (November 23) to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany. Doan and Asano, who play for German Bundesliga clubs, were sent into the middle in the second half and the move paid off.
Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time winners Germany a lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.
Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow-angle in the 83rd minute of the first competitive meeting between the two nations.
Speaking during the VISA Match Centre on Viacom18 Sports' presentation, English and Portuguese legends Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo spared their thought on Germany's shock defeat to Japan.
Elaborating on why Germany lost the foothold on the game in the second half, Rooney said, "Yeah, I didn't see that result coming. In the second half, fair play to Japan - they stayed in the game and were constantly a threat on the break. I think just before they scored the first goal actually when you have 'X' players talking about teams or players getting complacent. I think there were moments when the ball went down to challenge and you get a bit complacent, a bit arrogant and showing off a little bit and then you lose your concentration. Maybe that's what happened to Germany and Japan are a very humble country, they took advantage of that and in the end deserved the win." Speaking about how the result of the game surprised him, Figo said, "Well, for me it was a surprise after the first forty-five minutes because I think they performed well. I think the changes didn't bring anything positive for Germany and the changes in the Japan squad totally changed the dynamic of the team. It's just like Argentina - you lose the first game and now you're under pressure." Germany will next face Spain in the next Group E fixture on Sunday. (With inputs from agencies)
Germany will next face Spain in the next Group E fixture on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies)